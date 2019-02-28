SALISBURY - Jean Pittman Gurkin died away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, surrounded by her husband, daughter and family.

Born in Suffolk, Va., her parents were the late Dan Kelly Pittman and Marguerite Pope Pittman. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1957, attended the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina and graduated from Hardbarger's Business College She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, worked as a parent volunteer docent in a program that brought art enrichment into the classrooms of public elementary schools in Wicomico County, participated for many years in the Salisbury Wicomico Arts Council, and supported the work of the Shore Jazz programs. She was an accomplished pianist.

She was predeceased by her son, Stephen Warren Gurkin. She is survived by her husband, Luther Warren Gurkin III; a daughter, Melanie Jean Bossi of Alexandria, Va.; her brothers, Dan "Danny" Ray Pittman of Oxford, Miss., and Glenn Wade of Raleigh, N.C.; three grandchildren; and a niece and several nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Hillside Memorial Gardens in Plymouth, N.C., at a later date.



