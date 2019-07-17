Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Robbins Murphree. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Robbins Murphree who was born in Robbins, Md., passed away at her home in the Mt. Vernon area of Virginia on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alexander Baynard Robbins and Rubye Simmons Robbins. She was one of their six daughters who grew up in Dorchester County.

Mrs. Murphree graduated from Crapo High School, and later relocated to the Washington, D.C. area where she began a Civil Service career with the Department of Agriculture. Her career spanned many years, and included work with the Veterans Administration, the Department of Defense at the Pentagon, and finally the Department of the Army at Fort Belvoir, in Virginia.

Mrs. Murphree met and married her husband, Jerry Franklin Murphree, while living in Washington, D.C. They soon moved to nearby Mt. Vernon, Va., where they lived for many years. Her husband Jerry passed away on Dec. 15, 2013.

She is survived by her son, Michael Murphree; and daughter, Susan Murphree, both of Mount Vernon, Va; her sister, Patricia Juric and brother-in-law Joseph Juric of Wilmington, N.C.; and her brother-in-law, John Murphree of Indialantic, Fla. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Murphree was preceded in death by her four sisters: Crenia Robbins, Mina Rossy, Annabelle Robbins, and Rebecca Peders.

Mrs. Murphree will be buried at Dorchester Memorial Park.



