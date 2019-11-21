Jeanette E. McCullen

Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Wicomico Memorial Park
Salisbury, MD
SNOW HILL - Jeanette E. McCullen died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in York, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Younker.
She worked many years with McCormick Spices, and in later years caring for children as a crossing guard. She was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Diane Miller of Baltimore; a stepson, Walter H. McCullen of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. McCullen.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 21, 2019
