Jeanette Frances
Todd, 97
CRAPO, Md. - Jeanette Frances Todd passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Mallard Bay Care Center.
Born in Robbins, Maryland, on February 25, 1923, was the daughter of the late Gillis Reese and Cora Elizabeth Robbins Todd.
Jeanette lived on the lower part of the Eastern Shore all of her life and loved the down-home feeling and the people that surrounded her. She was blessed to have lived 97 years and stated many times, "All my friends are gone now."
A very devoted Christian, Jeanette lived her life according to the gospel. Nothing was more important than her family, community and her church. She was a lifetime member of Bounds United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities.
Attending church and singing with the "Bounds Trio" was a highlight in Jeanette's life. At Christmas time, the church would hold their annual Christmas pageant and Jeanette would always play the part of Mother Mary. It was with great sorrow to Jeanette, and the community, when the church was forced to close.
Jeanette had enjoyed going to the Mac Center and St. John's Center when her health allowed her to. She was a resident of Mallard Bay Care Center for 6+ years, and was inducted into the "Wall of Fame" in 2018. Jeanette loved her family dearly and was known to them as "Ma Nette." She will truly be missed by all.
She is survived by her children, Vance Todd and his wife Debbie and Gail Benjamin and her husband Rod; grandchildren, Jason Todd (Jennifer), Jake Todd, Jed Todd (Tyra) and Traci Hoffman (Garrett); and great grandchildren, Victoria, Brianna, Alison, Jordan, and Emily Todd, Emily and Ryan Palacio, Abby Bowden, and Carson and Reese Hoffman.
Preceded in her death, besides her parents, was her brother, Rufus "Bobby" Todd.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, beginning 1 p.m., at the Reese Todd Dock, Crapo, Maryland, with Rev. Richard Prahl officiating. Interment will follow at Sandy Island Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Todd, Jake Todd, Jed Todd, Jordan Todd, Carson Hoffman and Reese Hoffman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Foxwell, Dal Insley and Steven Abbott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeanette's name, can be sent to Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sandy Hill Road, Cambridge, Maryland, 21613.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
.