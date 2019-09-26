Jeanne C. Hearn

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. She was such a nice person. I..."
    - Brooke Hudson
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Obituary
Send Flowers

DELMAR - Jeanne Chatham Hearn died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Joshua and Mildred Marshall Chatham.
A graduate of Wicomico High School, she and her sister performed all across Delmarva as the tap dancing "Chatham Sisters." In 1949, she and her husband bought a flower shop, naming it "Flowers by Hearn," and continued to serve Delmar and the surrounding communities until 2005. After retirement she volunteered at Coastal Hospice. She was a member of St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar.
She is survived by her children, J.L. Hearn III of Annapolis, Cindy Tyvoll of Delmar and Melanie Draper of Williamsport, Md.; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Hearn Jr.; a brother, Henry Chatham; and a sister, Iris Willin.
A funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in St. Stephens Cemetery in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.