DELMAR - Jeanne Chatham Hearn died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Joshua and Mildred Marshall Chatham.

A graduate of Wicomico High School, she and her sister performed all across Delmarva as the tap dancing "Chatham Sisters." In 1949, she and her husband bought a flower shop, naming it "Flowers by Hearn," and continued to serve Delmar and the surrounding communities until 2005. After retirement she volunteered at Coastal Hospice. She was a member of St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar.

She is survived by her children, J.L. Hearn III of Annapolis, Cindy Tyvoll of Delmar and Melanie Draper of Williamsport, Md.; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Hearn Jr.; a brother, Henry Chatham; and a sister, Iris Willin.

A funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in St. Stephens Cemetery in Delmar.



