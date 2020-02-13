SALISBURY - Jeanne L. Gilbert died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born in Baltimore, she her parents were the late William and Geraldine Hitchcock.

She worked at the Federal Reserve Bank and Maryland National Bank in Baltimore, before moving to the Eastern Shore in 1959. She continued to work at Maryland National Bank and later Bank of America, until her retirement in 2009.

She is survived by a son, William R. Gilbert of Newport News, Va.; daughters Bonnie Figgs of Marion Station and Karyn Webb of Vienna; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Stanley E. Gilbert, in 1999.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



