BIVALVE - Jeanne Webster Leitch died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She grew up in Whitehaven with her parents, Virginia Webster and the late Richard Webster.

She graduated from James M. Bennett High School and went on to become a LPN, and worked at Chancellor Care Nursing Home in Delmar.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Leitch; two children, Ginger Phippin and Donnie Phippin; a stepdaughter, Rachelle Swope; four grandchildren; sisters, Debbie Parkin and Donna Dukes; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Webster.

Her body was donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the West Side Fire Department in Bivalve. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



