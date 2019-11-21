Jeannie C. Broughton (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Belated , My condolences to the family . May you find..."
  • "You will be forever in our heart and never forgotten Rest..."
    - Joe and Sharon Ellis
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Stephens Cemetery
101 E. State Street
Delmar, DE
Obituary
SALISBURY - Jeannie Cline Broughton died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her daughter's home in Delmar. Born near Leonard's Mill Pond, her parents were the late Cecil D. Cline and Lula Chandler Cline.
Her parents at one time owned Leonard's Mill Pond and ran the grist mill that was there. The family also owned Clines Tavern.
She is survived by her children, Cecil D. Johnson of Salisbury, Dawn Lou Moore of Delmar, Brian J. Moore of Salisbury and George M. Moore Jr. of Salisbury; a grandson; a step-grandson; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Broughton; ex-husbands, George M. Moore Sr. and Dyson Johnson; a brother, James F. Cline; and a sister, Irene Cline Ellis Smallcomb.
A graveside service was held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 21, 2019
