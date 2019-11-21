SALISBURY - Jeannie Cline Broughton died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her daughter's home in Delmar. Born near Leonard's Mill Pond, her parents were the late Cecil D. Cline and Lula Chandler Cline.

Her parents at one time owned Leonard's Mill Pond and ran the grist mill that was there. The family also owned Clines Tavern.

She is survived by her children, Cecil D. Johnson of Salisbury, Dawn Lou Moore of Delmar, Brian J. Moore of Salisbury and George M. Moore Jr. of Salisbury; a grandson; a step-grandson; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Broughton; ex-husbands, George M. Moore Sr. and Dyson Johnson; a brother, James F. Cline; and a sister, Irene Cline Ellis Smallcomb.

A graveside service was held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



