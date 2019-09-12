SALISBURY - Jeffrey Bradley Sr. died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, his mother and stepfather are Chris and Dave Albert.
He worked for many construction companies throughout his life and was excellent at interior painting.
He is survived by a special aunt and uncle, Terry and Linda Prettyman; a brother, Roy Bradley; three children, Jazalyn, Caitlyn and "Junior"; a stepson, Tyrell; and several cousins.
A Celebration of Life was Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Pittsville Volunteer Firehouse. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 12, 2019