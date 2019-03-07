PITTSVILLE - Jeffrey H. Barish died at home on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Born in Chester, Pa., his parents were the late Norman and Shirley Barish.
He lived most of his life in Atlantic County, N.J. He graduated from Montclair University with a degree in Management and Marketing. He was a member of Resorts Casino's first dealing class. In 1980, he moved to Bally's, where he enjoyed a 27-year career.
He is survived by his wife, Marietta; and a brother, Stuart.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Pittsville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 7, 2019