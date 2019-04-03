Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Grasonville - Jeffrey L. Skinner passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Deborah Skinner; his father, Gene Skinner; and his step-mother, Gail Skinner; his loving wife, Melanie; his sons, Trenton (TJ), Kaiden, and Colton; his step-children, Jonathan, Courtney and Ashley; his sisters, Susan Skinner and Molly Skinner (Todd); and his nephews, Kamden and Kyle; and many close friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Dan Gedman officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 and Dorchester County , c/o Karol Redline, 7 Shady Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613.





700 Locust Street

Cambridge , MD 21613

