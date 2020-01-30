SHARPTOWN - Jennifer Wright Oursler died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

She graduated from Mardela High School in 1979 and Wor Wic Tech in 1992, with an degree in Business Accounting. She had a 30-year career with TGM Group in Salisbury. She was a member of the Sharptown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her mother, Janice B. Wright; her husband of 37 years, Mike; two children, Jana and Jory; four grandchildren; a brother, Kevin; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, George H. Wright.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Sharptown. Interment was in Springhill Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.



