Jennifer W. Oursler (1961 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "We send our love and prayers to you and your family. We..."
    - Annette & Rick Ray
  • "My Sincere Condolences to Family and Friends. Prayers for..."
    - Brenda Lankford Childs
  • "Mike and kids. I'm so sorry to hear of Jenny's passing. Our..."
    - Pat McPhail
  •  
    - Colleen Chance-Judy
  • "Mike may you find peace with time. And solace that Jenny is..."
Service Information
Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD
21631
(410)-943-3686
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Sharptown, MD
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Sharptown, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Sharptown, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHARPTOWN - Jennifer Wright Oursler died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
She graduated from Mardela High School in 1979 and Wor Wic Tech in 1992, with an degree in Business Accounting. She had a 30-year career with TGM Group in Salisbury. She was a member of the Sharptown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her mother, Janice B. Wright; her husband of 37 years, Mike; two children, Jana and Jory; four grandchildren; a brother, Kevin; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, George H. Wright.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Sharptown. Interment was in Springhill Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.