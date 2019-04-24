Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Jenny Lee Evans went to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.

Born in Crisfield Nov. 22, 1930, she was a daughter of the late William Weldon and Lena Elizabeth "Lizzie" Daugherty Ward. Her husband, Gordon C. Evans, Jr., died May 25, 1974.

A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1947, she was a retired secretary working at H. Glenwood Evans and Son Seafood, and the State of Maryland Unemployment Service. She also worked at the family business, Gordon's, after the death of her husband.

She was a member of the former Evangelical Wesleyan Church in Crisfield. She loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Lynn Hall and husband Doug of Crisfield and Patti Evans Monk and husband Darrell of Princess Anne; four grandchildren, Mallory Hall Harman and husband Chris of Oak Harbor, Washington, Katelyn Hall Foster and husband Josh of Mardela, Jennifer Monk Gleason and husband Andrew of Princess Anne, and Jordan D. Monk and wife Ashley of Crisfield; three great-grandchildren, Calli and Caden Gleason, and Eli Monk; nieces and nephews, Charles "Tot" and Bonnie Woolston, Dave and Sue LaChapelle, Chris and Debby Gregory, Mike and Cindy Ward, Gary and Pam Eskridge, Tammy Ward, Kenny G. and Julie Evans, and Kevin Evans; sister-in-law, Becky Evans of Crisfield; her devoted caregivers, Karen Coulbourne, Robin McColligan, Becca Landon, Tekie Kaplan, Lottie Matthews, and Colleen Mason; her special neighbors, Dorothy Szwec and the late Tony Szwec; and many friends.

She was the last surviving of her brothers and sisters.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Elizabeth and Charles Woolston, James and Jane Ward, Wade and Helen Ward, Isadore Ward, and C. Russell and Janet Ward; a nephew, Jimmy Ward; and a brother-in-law, Kenny Evans.

Funeral services officiated by the Reverends Terry Riggin and Bob Daniels were Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a visitation was Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment was in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

To help spread the word of God, in lieu of flowers please donate in her memory to Gideons International, c/o Danny Clabaugh, 1206 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851; or North American Mission Board, P.O. Box 116543, Atlanta, GA 30368-6543.

