Jeremiah Arrington Sr.
SALISBURY - Jeremiah Arrington Sr. died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury.
A viewing will be held at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m.; a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020; with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA
JUN
20
Viewing
10:00 AM
Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA
Funeral services provided by
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
May God bless you and the family. My family worked with Daddy Cool for a many a year at the Salisbury Plant. He was a wonderful man. He also played at my daughter's wedding reception.
pat melson
Friend
June 11, 2020
Daddy Cool--Remember the good times dancing to the music. May God bless the family and thoughts are with you Frances Church & family
