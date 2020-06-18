SALISBURY - Jeremiah Arrington Sr. died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury.
A viewing will be held at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m.; a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020; with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.