Jerold Samuel Robinson (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD
21613
(410)-228-8220
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gospel Tabernacle #5 St. Michaels
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethlehem
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethlehem
Obituary
HURLOCK - Jerold Samuel Robinson departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at his residence.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 12 noon at Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethlehem with a viewing Friday evening 6-8 p.m. at Gospel Tabernacle #5 St. Michaels, Md. and one hour prior to service on Saturday at Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethlehem. Interment in Richard's Memorial Park Easton, Md.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 4, 2019
