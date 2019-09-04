HURLOCK - Jerold Samuel Robinson departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at his residence.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 12 noon at Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethlehem with a viewing Friday evening 6-8 p.m. at Gospel Tabernacle #5 St. Michaels, Md. and one hour prior to service on Saturday at Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethlehem. Interment in Richard's Memorial Park Easton, Md.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 4, 2019