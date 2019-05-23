SALISBURY - Jerry Dean Collins died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late George Merrill Collins and Lillian Pearl Collins.

He graduated from Mardela High School and worked in the construction field for many years. He was also a tax preparer from an early age, helping his dad and then taking over after the death of his father which continued to the present day.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda; a daughter, Jennifer Collins; a son, George M. Collins; a stepson, Tim D. Hastings; three grandchildren; siblings, Cinda Allison, Cathy Helgeson, Alexander Collins, Gary R. Collins, Hiram P. Collins and Zeke E. Collins; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Brenda J. Smart, Robert L. Collins, Mister M. Collins, George L. Collins and Betty J. Collins.

A memorial service was held Monday, May 20, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



