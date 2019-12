DELMAR - Jerry O. Campbell died with his family gathered around him on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late George Oliver Campbell and Agnes Catherine Parsons Campbell.He graduated in 1965 from Delmar High School and from Goldey-Beacom College in 1967. He was a lifetime member of Melson United Methodist Church and was a member of Gideon's International. He worked in sales at Montgomery Ward, before spending 20 years with Coca-Cola and eventually retiring from Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. After retirement, he worked for MAC Inc.'s Meals on Wheels.He is survived by his wife, Doreen T. Campbell; daughters, Lori Smith of Delmar, Teresa Parsons of Delmar, Cathi Wood of Delmar and Shiloh Harris of Laurel; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Faye Timmons of Powellville, Lynn Tamasi of Salisbury and Carolyn Campbell of Delmar; and several special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Campbell.A funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Melson's Cemetery in Delmar.