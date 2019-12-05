Jerry O. Campbell (1947 - 2019)
  • "JERRY, YOU WILL BE SORELY MISSED YOU WERE SUCH A ..."
    - Allen Caldwell
  • "Cathi, Sorry to hear of your dads passing but am glad for..."
    - Marian Wentker
  • "I worked at a MAC For many years. It was always a comfort..."
  • "My heart goes out to you and your family at this time of..."
    - Barbara Burns
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
DELMAR - Jerry O. Campbell died with his family gathered around him on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late George Oliver Campbell and Agnes Catherine Parsons Campbell.
He graduated in 1965 from Delmar High School and from Goldey-Beacom College in 1967. He was a lifetime member of Melson United Methodist Church and was a member of Gideon's International. He worked in sales at Montgomery Ward, before spending 20 years with Coca-Cola and eventually retiring from Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. After retirement, he worked for MAC Inc.'s Meals on Wheels.
He is survived by his wife, Doreen T. Campbell; daughters, Lori Smith of Delmar, Teresa Parsons of Delmar, Cathi Wood of Delmar and Shiloh Harris of Laurel; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Faye Timmons of Powellville, Lynn Tamasi of Salisbury and Carolyn Campbell of Delmar; and several special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Campbell.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Melson's Cemetery in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 5, 2019
