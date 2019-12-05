DELMAR - Jerry O. Campbell died with his family gathered around him on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late George Oliver Campbell and Agnes Catherine Parsons Campbell.
He graduated in 1965 from Delmar High School and from Goldey-Beacom College in 1967. He was a lifetime member of Melson United Methodist Church and was a member of Gideon's International. He worked in sales at Montgomery Ward, before spending 20 years with Coca-Cola and eventually retiring from Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. After retirement, he worked for MAC Inc.'s Meals on Wheels.
He is survived by his wife, Doreen T. Campbell; daughters, Lori Smith of Delmar, Teresa Parsons of Delmar, Cathi Wood of Delmar and Shiloh Harris of Laurel; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Faye Timmons of Powellville, Lynn Tamasi of Salisbury and Carolyn Campbell of Delmar; and several special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Campbell.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Melson's Cemetery in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 5, 2019