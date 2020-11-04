Jerry William
McDorman, 90
CRISFIELD - Jerry William McDorman went home to be with Jesus on Friday, October 23, 2020 from Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
He was very much loved and treasured by his family and all who knew him. He was a decorated Korean War veteran.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Doris; his son Randy; and his daughters, Gayle and Wendy. Also surviving are his brothers, Dan, Tim, David, and Ladel, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his mother, Vesta; his father, Carroll; his son, Craig; his grandson, Hart; his brother, Leon; and sisters, Joyce and Donna.
He was honored at a graveside service on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield, Md. Rev. Mark Warfield officiated the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com