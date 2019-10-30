Jerwan Malachi Hayes (1997 - 2019)
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Bonnie Epps
Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD
21613
(410)-228-8220
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Cambridge-South Dorchester High School
Cambridge Beltway
Cambridge, MD
Obituary
CAMBRIDGE - Jerwan Malachi Hayesdeparted this life Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Trappe, Md. He was born July 23, 1997 in Easton, Md., son of Jerry T. Hayes and Wanda A. Hayes. Jerwan was a graduate of Cambridge South Dorchester High School Class of 2015.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 12 noon at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Cambridge Beltway Cambridge, Md. Interment in Reids Grove Cemetery.
Condolences sent to www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 30, 2019
