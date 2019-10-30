CAMBRIDGE - Jerwan Malachi Hayesdeparted this life Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Trappe, Md. He was born July 23, 1997 in Easton, Md., son of Jerry T. Hayes and Wanda A. Hayes. Jerwan was a graduate of Cambridge South Dorchester High School Class of 2015.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 12 noon at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Cambridge Beltway Cambridge, Md. Interment in Reids Grove Cemetery.
