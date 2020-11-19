1/
Jessica A. Bagwell
Jessica A. Bagwell, 52
SALISBURY - Jessica Annettia Bagwell died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Millsboro, she was the daughter of Ellen Oney Thompson and the late Charles Saunders.
She was a member of St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, where she served as a class leader and member of Feet to the Street. She was employed by SHORE UP! for several years and later became employed by the Department of Agriculture as a payroll clerk.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Brian E. Bagwell; two children, Dennis Roelke and Alisha Smart; two sisters, Carolyn Waller and Maxine Thompson; two brothers, Clifton and Dennis Thompson; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury. Interment followed at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
