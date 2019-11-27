CAMBRIDGE - Jimmy H. Travers passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in Dorchester County on May 17, 1959 and was a son of the late Perry T. Travers and Leone Lewis Busta.
He attended schools in Dorchester County. Jimmy was a handyman and enjoyed playing cards and chess, fishing, crabbing and hunting. He was a member of the Cambridge Moose.
He is survived by three sisters, Diane Fairbanks, Cindy Travers, and Terry Smith all of Cambridge; a stepsister, Barbara Bramble; two stepbrothers, Robert and Billy Busta; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Robin Middleton, Frank Bell, Phillip Wallace, Donald Bell, and Charles Moxey.
A funeral service will be today, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Jack Diehl officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family received friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 27, 2019