Jimmy H. Travers (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD
21613
(410)-228-4727
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

11:00 AM
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
Obituary
CAMBRIDGE - Jimmy H. Travers passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in Dorchester County on May 17, 1959 and was a son of the late Perry T. Travers and Leone Lewis Busta.
He attended schools in Dorchester County. Jimmy was a handyman and enjoyed playing cards and chess, fishing, crabbing and hunting. He was a member of the Cambridge Moose.
He is survived by three sisters, Diane Fairbanks, Cindy Travers, and Terry Smith all of Cambridge; a stepsister, Barbara Bramble; two stepbrothers, Robert and Billy Busta; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Robin Middleton, Frank Bell, Phillip Wallace, Donald Bell, and Charles Moxey.
A funeral service will be today, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Jack Diehl officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family received friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.


Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 27, 2019
