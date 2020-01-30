Jo Anne Scott

Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Parsons Cemetery
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Jo Anne Scott died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lancelot Reid and Frances Holland Reid.
She was a member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church, the Maryland State Teachers Association and the Lower Shore Parkinson's Group. She worked for the Somerset County Board of Education for 28 years, retiring as a principal at Westover Elementary School.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lake Edward Scott; a son, Jeffrey Lake Scott of Preston; three grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Lancelot Reid Jr. of Norfolk.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 30, 2020
