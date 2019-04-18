SALISBURY - Joan Adelle Roloson died on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Salisbury Rehab & Nursing Center. Born in Balitmore, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Ethel Hagner.

She worked in Environmental Services for many years.

She is survived by two daughters, Carla Snyder of Madison, Md., and Deborah Suska of Salisbury; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Melvin Hagner of Spring Hill, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Roloson Sr.; a son, Ernest Roloson Jr.; a grandson, Gerald Snyder III; and three sisters, Melva, Dorothy and Ethel.

Services for Joan will be held in private at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



