Joan B. Smith, 75

TYASKIN - Joan Barden Smith died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Born in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Barden and Hazel Barden.

She served as a Unit Secretary with Genesis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for over 25 years.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Smith of Tyaskin; a daughter, Tina Noble of Hebron; son, Bruce Smith of Nanticoke; two brothers, David Barden of Neeses, S.C., Brian Barden of Mansfield, Pa.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Westside Volunteer Fire Department in Bivalve. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







