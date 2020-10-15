1/
Joan Barden Smith
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan B. Smith, 75
TYASKIN - Joan Barden Smith died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Born in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Barden and Hazel Barden.
She served as a Unit Secretary with Genesis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for over 25 years.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Smith of Tyaskin; a daughter, Tina Noble of Hebron; son, Bruce Smith of Nanticoke; two brothers, David Barden of Neeses, S.C., Brian Barden of Mansfield, Pa.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Westside Volunteer Fire Department in Bivalve. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Westside Volunteer Fire Department
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 10, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Joan's passing. I worked with her at Genesis Nursing Home, and she was so thoughtful and caring about her patients. She had a wonderful work ethic and a great personality. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Ellen Owens
Friend
October 10, 2020
I have many happy memories of Joan as we grew up as teenage cousins visiting the farm outside Mansfield and our home in Endicott NY. We lost touch for many years but I have really enjoyed our phone conversations in recent times. She always seemed so positive. Our condolences to her family through this time of grief. I know I will sorely miss her and I am sure that they will to.
Paul Dodge
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved