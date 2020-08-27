1/
Joan D. Shockley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan D. Shockley, 84
SALISBURY - Joan Ellen Denney Shockley of Salisbury, and formerly of Snow Hill, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Ravenna, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Kenneth Denney and Irene Wenrich Denney.
She graduated in 1954 from Snow Hill High School. In her younger days, she worked in the office at Scarborough Oil in Snow Hill before enjoying a long career as an office manager of WJDY and WICO radio stations in Salisbury. She was active in youth baseball with the Snow Hill Little League and Pony League, the Snow Hill School PTAs and served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She was a member of the Fruitland Christian Church and the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Michael "Mickey" Shockley of Bel Air, Md., Stephen Shockley of Salisbury, Sharon Shockley of Mount Holly, N.C., and Brenda Mister of Hebron; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Arthur Lee Shockley Jr.; and a brother, Clifford Allen Denney.
A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Fruitland Christian Church in Fruitland. Interment was in Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Cemetery in Snow Hill. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Fruitland Christian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Fruitland Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family, she was a sweet lady and the world was better with her in it.
frank hamilton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved