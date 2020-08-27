Joan D. Shockley, 84

SALISBURY - Joan Ellen Denney Shockley of Salisbury, and formerly of Snow Hill, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Ravenna, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Kenneth Denney and Irene Wenrich Denney.

She graduated in 1954 from Snow Hill High School. In her younger days, she worked in the office at Scarborough Oil in Snow Hill before enjoying a long career as an office manager of WJDY and WICO radio stations in Salisbury. She was active in youth baseball with the Snow Hill Little League and Pony League, the Snow Hill School PTAs and served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She was a member of the Fruitland Christian Church and the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Michael "Mickey" Shockley of Bel Air, Md., Stephen Shockley of Salisbury, Sharon Shockley of Mount Holly, N.C., and Brenda Mister of Hebron; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Arthur Lee Shockley Jr.; and a brother, Clifford Allen Denney.

A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Fruitland Christian Church in Fruitland. Interment was in Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Cemetery in Snow Hill. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







