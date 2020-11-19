1/
Joan F. Nichols
Joan F. Nichols, 70
SALISBURY - Joan Frances Nichols died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her friends. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Nichols.
She was served by United Needs and Abilities for more than 20 years. She was a big Mickey Mouse fan.
She is survived by her surrogate decision-maker and friend, Marion Dunn; housemates of many years, Catherine Cherry, Jeff Smith and Kim Marshall.
A funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
