SALISBURY - Joan R. Hochmuth died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Atria Salisbury Assisted Living Community. Born in Antes Fort, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Albert and Frances Moore Lorsong.

A 1951 graduate of Jersey Shore High School in Jersey Shore, Pa., she was an alto saxophonist. She was a member of the Riverton Homemakers Club and Catholic Daughters of America. She had her own sewing business and was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury for more than 40 years.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joseph G. Hochmuth; her five children, Damian Hochmuth, Victoria Hochmuth, Jerome Hochmuth, Cecilia Markham and Angela Whitmore; four grand-children; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her four brothers and four sisters.

A funeral mass was celebrated Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Church. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.



