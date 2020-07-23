1/
Joan L. Holloway Wright
Joan L. Wright, 86
SHARPTOWN - Joan L. Holloway Wright died Thursday, July 9, 2020, with her son and daughter at her side. Born in Laurel, she was the daughter of the late Joshua Leon and Eliza Ellen Holloway.
She graduated from Laurel High School in 1951. She worked for many years at Peebles Department Store in Seaford and later at Oliphant Chevrolet in Salisbury, She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles "Lefty" Wright; a son, C. Wayne Wright of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter, Denise L. Waller of Laurel; three granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and a great-nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Anna Rebecca Bromley and Irene H. Warrington.
A graveside service was held Friday, July 17, 2020, at Fireman's Cemetery in Sharptown. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
JUL
17
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Fireman's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
July 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lefty if you need anything let us know!
Carol & Michael Heimpel
Friend
July 16, 2020
I have only known Mrs. Wright for a couple years but I feel like I have known her much longer. She was so kind and caring. My heart goes out to her family. She was one of the most joyous people that I have ever met.
Rex/Becky Hickman
Friend
July 14, 2020
oan was a lovely person and will be missed a great deal. Carl and Jeanne Baynard
Jeanne Baynard
Friend
