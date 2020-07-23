Joan L. Wright, 86

SHARPTOWN - Joan L. Holloway Wright died Thursday, July 9, 2020, with her son and daughter at her side. Born in Laurel, she was the daughter of the late Joshua Leon and Eliza Ellen Holloway.

She graduated from Laurel High School in 1951. She worked for many years at Peebles Department Store in Seaford and later at Oliphant Chevrolet in Salisbury, She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles "Lefty" Wright; a son, C. Wayne Wright of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter, Denise L. Waller of Laurel; three granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and a great-nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Anna Rebecca Bromley and Irene H. Warrington.

A graveside service was held Friday, July 17, 2020, at Fireman's Cemetery in Sharptown. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store