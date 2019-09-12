Joan Olga Schmidt

Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Lutheran Church
SALISBURY - Joan Olga Schmidt died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Des Plaines, Ill., she was the daughter of the late George and Frieda Fager.
She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by three daughters, Marla Kelley of Salisbury, Dawn Blume of Severn, Md., Laura Brewington of Salisbury; a son, Mark Schmidt of St. Charles, Ill.; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Robert Schmidt.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Bethany Lutheran Church. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 12, 2019
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
