SALISBURY - Joan P. Oakley died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Teaneck, N.J., her parents were the late Gerard and Genevieve Peterson.
She live in lived in Demarest, N.J., for most of her life and spent her retirement years in Annapolis.
She is survived by her children, Diane Oakley, Gerard Oakley, Steve Oakley, Barbara Oakley Sauer and Michelle Oakley Leatherbury; a sister, Ellen LaDuca; a brother, Patrick Roland; and 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, James Oakley; sisters Edith and Katherine; and a brother, Gerard.
Services will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 11, 2019