Joanne D. Wallace, 77

ALLEN - Joanne D. Wallace died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Barnwell, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Jackson C. Wallace and Lizzie W. Wallace.

She is survived by a daughter, Michele Wallace; one sister, Jeanetta Wallace; one brother, LeeRoy Wallace; a grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.







