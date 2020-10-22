1/
Joanne D. Wallace
Joanne D. Wallace, 77
ALLEN - Joanne D. Wallace died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Barnwell, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Jackson C. Wallace and Lizzie W. Wallace.
She is survived by a daughter, Michele Wallace; one sister, Jeanetta Wallace; one brother, LeeRoy Wallace; a grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
12:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
OCT
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
