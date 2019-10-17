HEBRON - Joanne V. Wade died surrounded by her family on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late George D. White and Elizabeth Ann Rayne White.

She graduated from James M. Bennett High School with the Class of 1977.

She worked in the family business, Process Integration, as well as serving as a full-time caregiver for her mother and sister. She was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael Wade; children, Scott Wade and Sally Hudson; a grandson; siblings, Carolyn Plotts, Gerald "Jerry" White, twin sister Joan Wendell and Patricia "Patty" White; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Family will receive guests from 4 to 6 p.m. A time of continued fellowship and refreshment for friends and family will take place Friday evening following the celebration. Interment will take place in private at Wicomico Memorial Park at a later date.



