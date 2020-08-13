John A.

Livingston Jr., 54

SALISBURY - John Alan Livingston Jr. died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, after a sudden illness. He was the son of John Alan Livingston Sr. and the late Faith Beverly Davis Livingston.

In 1967, he was diagnosed with a Chromosome Disorder. A client at Dove Pointe in Salisbury, through his vulnerabilities, he provided insight and showed things that might otherwise have missed.

In addition to his father and stepmother, he is survived by his sister, Cristy Layton of Delmar; brother, Russell Evans Livingston II of Deal Island; several nieces and nephews; and a foster-sister, Lisa Gannon of Newark, Del. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Troy Dean Livingston.

A family graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store