CAMBRIDGE - John Bernard Murphy passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2019 while surrounded by family in hospice at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Md.

John was born in Cambridge on Dec. 16, 1942 to the late Bernard P. Murphy and Madeline H. Murphy. He grew up in Toddville and Bishops Head, Md. After graduating from South Dorchester High School in 1960, John attended and graduated from Towson University in 1964 with a B.S. Degree. He then attended Temple University and received a Master's degree in Education. He met his wife of 50 years, the late Barbara Quade Murphy, while attending Towson University.

John was an accomplished runner throughout high school and college. Among his accomplishments on the track were a MD State Championship in the 1600 meter in 1959 and back to back MD State championships in Cross Country in 1958 and 1959. He ran track and cross country at Towson State and competed in the Penn Relays, winning the 2 mile Mason Dixon Championship as well as the overall Mason Dixon team championship in cross country in 1965. His success on the track ultimately led to his induction to the Towson University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Pioneer Award at SDHS in 2015.

He returned to Cambridge to begin his career in education as a Physical Education teacher at Maces Lane before switching careers and moving over to the State of Maryland where he worked for 31 years within the Department of Juvenile Services. He ended his career as the regional director overseeing the Eastern Shore and Anne Arundel counties. He was always very passionate about education and enjoyed working with kids throughout his career.

John was a member of Grace Church, lifetime member of the

John is survived by his son, John Scott Murphy (Terri); grandchildren, Ben and Abbey Murphy and Quinn and Molly Murphy. He is also survived by a sister, Patricia Jones (Robert); half-sister, Glenda Tolley(Martin); half-brother, Patrick Murphy; as well nieces, Bridgette Strickler, Crystal Disharoon and Katelin Murphy. In addition to his wife, Barbara Quade Murphy; he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory P. Murphy; and brother, William O. Murphy.

A memorial service will be held at the Thomas Funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at noon with Rev. Dan Gedman. A reception immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to a .





