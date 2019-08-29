John C. Boyce Jr. (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Boyce Jr..
Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
East Main Street
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
East Main Street
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SEAFORD - John C. Boyce Jr. died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Lofland Park Center in Seaford. He was the son of Sandra Mosley and the late John C. Boyce Sr.
He was a member of the Moose in Salisbury and was an avid Redskins fan. He retired from Genesis Nursing Home.
He is survived by his sister, Teresa Crockett; and a nephew and two nieces.
A funeral service was held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
funeral home direction icon