SEAFORD - John C. Boyce Jr. died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Lofland Park Center in Seaford. He was the son of Sandra Mosley and the late John C. Boyce Sr.
He was a member of the Moose in Salisbury and was an avid Redskins fan. He retired from Genesis Nursing Home.
He is survived by his sister, Teresa Crockett; and a nephew and two nieces.
A funeral service was held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 29, 2019