SALISBURY - John Culp died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Virginia, he was the son of the late William Franklin Culp and Sadie Mae Davis Culp.
John was a past member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge, Eagles Lodge and Red Men's Lodge.
He is survived by two daughters, Diane M. Kirkpatrick and Linda V. Hayward; three stepchildren, Thomas E. Smith, Ralph H. Smith and Sylvia S. Stroop; two granddaughters; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Bobby Culp; a half-sister, Margaret Ann Soulis; a stepbrother, Clifton Lawrence; and a special friend, Evelyn Moore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hitch Smith Culp in 2010; three brothers, William, Jimmy, Philip; and a sister, Viola.
A graveside service was held Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 16, 2019