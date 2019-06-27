SALISBURY - John Francis Hall Jr. died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in New York, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Helen Ayers Hignutt.
He attended schools in New York and in 1968 entered the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served during the Vietnam Era. He was employed as a Welder/Fabricator with Lewis Steel for more than 20 years and later as a truck driver with Green Spring Dairy.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; one son, Jason J. Hall; two stepchildren, Vicki McGinnis and Robert A. Bell; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marion and Joan; a brother, Larry; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda and Donna.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019