John F. Hall Jr.

  • "So sorry for the loss of your loved one. May you get..."
    - P Williams
  • "To the family and friends of John Hall Jr.: Please accept..."
    - RK
  • "My prayers along with my sincere condolences go out to the..."
    - Bryson
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Ann£
  • "Diane, so sorry to hear of John's passing. Prayers for you..."
    - Lisa Gannon
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
SALISBURY - John Francis Hall Jr. died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in New York, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Helen Ayers Hignutt.
He attended schools in New York and in 1968 entered the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served during the Vietnam Era. He was employed as a Welder/Fabricator with Lewis Steel for more than 20 years and later as a truck driver with Green Spring Dairy.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; one son, Jason J. Hall; two stepchildren, Vicki McGinnis and Robert A. Bell; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marion and Joan; a brother, Larry; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda and Donna.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
