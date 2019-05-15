Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Viewing 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home Funeral service 2:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

MARION STATION - John G. Hess died Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home.

Born in Spring Mills, Md. on Dec. 23, 1942, he was a son of the late Theron Charles and Annie Bair Hess.

He was a graduate of Marion High School class of 1960, and Nashville Auto & Diesel College. He was a waterman for many years and retired from the MD Department of Natural Resources after 25 years. He was also in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was a member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church which he loved dearly, Eastern Shore Region Antique Auto Club of America, Antique Auto Club of America, and Chesapeake Model "T" Car Club.

He enjoyed working on his antique cars, woodworking, hunting, and going on car tours with his antique car. In 2016 he traveled cross country to visit three states to give him a total of 48 states visited.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Peggy Hall Hess; his brother, Robert T. Hess and wife Anne; his nieces and nephews whom he loved like they were his children, Bill Hall (Lisse), Belinda Hall, Dianna Lease (Randy), and Faye Hinman (Preston); his great-nieces and nephews whom he loved like grandchildren, Heather Cosner (Stanley), Julie Swift (Eric), Zachary Hall (Merrilee), Skylar Hall (Kyle), Kelli Marshall (Devin), Cameron Lease (Julia), and "The Real Pres" Hinman; and his great-great-nephew, Theron Lake Swift, that he said "is the cutest baby I've ever seen".

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Florence H. Hall who died in 2011; and his great-nephew, Hunter Lee Stonnell who died in 2010.

Funeral services officiated by Reverends Eddie Daniels and Carol Carlson were Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing was one hour prior. Interment was in Rehobeth Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rehobeth United Methodist Church, c/o 32210 Hess Road, Marion Station, MD 21838; Marion Fire Department, P.O. Box 143, Marion Station, MD 21838; or ,

