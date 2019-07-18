DELMAR - John Guthrie Midgette IV died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home in Delmar of pancreatic cancer. Born in Great Lakes, Ill., his parents were June and the late John G. Midgette III.
A 1979 he graduate of Delmar High School, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1980 and served as electrician's mate aboard the USCGC Taney. Later, he was employed by Deer's Head Hospital as a maintenance electrician for almost 20 years.
In addition to his mother, he survived by his son, John G. Midgette V; sisters, Annette Bradford, Michele Bower and Kim Bozman; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his and his wife, Regena, in 2017.
A Celebration of Life will be held at American Legion Post 64 in Salisbury on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 18, 2019