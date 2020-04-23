SELBYVILLE - John "Johnny" Harold Bounds III, of Selbyville and formerly of Allen, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, with his family by his side Born in Allen, after serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, he earned an associate's degree in Welding at Delaware Technical & Community College. He made a career as a heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by his daughters, Ashley Sullivan of Salisbury, Kelly Bounds of Hebron, Maria Bowden of Eden and Heather Bowden of Georgia; eight grandchildren; a nephew and two nieces; and a special friend, Loretta Sard. He was preceded in death by his father, John Harold Bounds II; his mother, Nancy Martinez; and a brother, Robert Earl Bounds.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Pippen Funeral Home in Camden, Del.



