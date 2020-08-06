1/
John H. Duer III
John H. Duer III, 86
SALISBURY - John H. "Jack" Duer III of Salisbury, formerly of Belle Haven, died at Harrison House of Snow Hill on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Painter, he was the son of the late John H. Duer Jr. and Ruth Kilmon Duer DeMontier.
He graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va., and attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. He moved to the Eastern Shore in 1955 and worked with his father at Duer Produce Farms Inc. in Painter.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Willard Duer of Salisbury, Maryland; his son John H. Duer IV of Morocco; daughters, Read Duer Landen of Newport, N.C., and Julie Duer Clayton of Salisbury; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Duer Chandler.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future. Arrangements are in the care of Williams Funeral Home in Onancock.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
August 5, 2020
Sending my condolences to :
John Henry Duer lll
Wife and Family..
From: Mary Rowley
In London England
Friend of John Duer IV
Mary
Friend
