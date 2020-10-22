1/
John Henry Peek
John Henry Peek, 92
SALISBURY - John Henry Peek died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Asheville, N.C., he was the son of the late Rev Henry Peek and Geneva Peek.
He was a member of Walker Memorial Church of God in Princess Anne, where he served as a Sunday School Superintendent for 16 years. He was also a Lifetime Trustee. He served in the U.S. Marines, worked for the Shakespeare Co. and Clark Brothers, and was a self-employed painting contractor for 45 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Avens; a son, Ronald Peek; two granddaughters; a stepson, Jeff Moos; sisters, Sarah Hales, Bernice Townsend, Betty Clark, Edith Hall and Sharon Taylor; and brothers, Elmo Peek, the Rev. Roy Peek and Wayne Peek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen June Peek, to whom he was married for 50 years; and his second wife, Esther Jean Peek; and his brothers, George, Bobby, Henry, Jack and Norris Peek.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment wase held at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
OCT
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
