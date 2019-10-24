John Henry Scalzo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Henry Scalzo.
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - John Henry Scalzo died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury.
He is survived by a stepson, Earl Huntington; seven step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Mae Lord; his father, James Scalzo; his second wife, Emma Scalzo; his third wife, Nina Huntington Scalzo; three sisters; and a stepson, Carlton Huntington.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.