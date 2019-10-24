SALISBURY - John Henry Scalzo died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury.
He is survived by a stepson, Earl Huntington; seven step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Mae Lord; his father, James Scalzo; his second wife, Emma Scalzo; his third wife, Nina Huntington Scalzo; three sisters; and a stepson, Carlton Huntington.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 24, 2019