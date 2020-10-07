1/1
John Henry Sterling
John Henry Sterling, 87
John Henry Sterling of Salisbury and formerly of Crisfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from PRMC.
Born in Crisfield February 7, 1933, he was the son of the late Ernest Lester and Aleitha Mae Bonniwell Sterling. His wife, Emily P. Matthews Sterling, preceded him in death June 22, 2019.
He was a carpenter and a painter. He learned carpentry from his father, and painted with his cousin, Jerry L. Sterling, for many years.
He was a member of Crisfield Church of God and attended Eastern Shore Evangelistic Church when he was able. He was also very active in the former "Thomas Mission" community outreach in Crisfield. He loved animals, watching Westerns and baseball on TV, building boats, riding around collecting "treasures", and spending time at Gordon's with his friends was his favorite pastime. He was very soft spoken and kind.
He is survived by his sisters who are twins, Teeny Landon and Tiny Dize; brother-in-law, Richard Davis; close cousins, Jerry L. Sterling and Betty Mason; great-nieces, Lauren Greenhalgh/Charlie and Erin Catron/Jonathan; great-nephew, Christopher Adkins/Shannon; great-great-nieces and nephews, Ewan, Arden and Elowyn Catron, and Olivia and Christopher, Jr. Adkins; his pet cat "Moses"; and many other cousins and relatives.
Along with his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette Davis in 2009; brother-in-law, John Dize in 2004; niece and nephews, Jackie Lynn Adkins in 2017, Ronnie Adkins in 1995, Jason Landon in 1970, and Ronald Dize in 1960.
Funeral services were Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a visitation was one hour prior. Rev. Terry Riggin officiated. Interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Salisbury Fire Dept. Station 1, 1100 Beaglin Park Drive, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 7, 2020.
