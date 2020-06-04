John J. Alex
1923 - 2020
SALISBURY â€" John J. Alex died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Bellmore, N.Y., his parents were the late John F. Alex and Marguerite Butel Alex.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. After his military service, he worked as a computer programmer for several corporations including IBM in New York, and Campbellâ€™s Soup and Perdue Farms in Maryland. He moved to Parsonsburg in 1983.
He is survived by his Carol Rueger Alex; a sister, Dorothy; a daughter and son, Dawn Baldwin and Scott Alex, both of Hammonton, N.J.; and three grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 1, 2020
Carol and family I am very sorry for your loss. John was one of a kind. Prayers for comfort.
Sherri Hynes
Friend
May 29, 2020
Carol, my prayers are with you,,
Ed Wilgus
Friend
