SALISBURY â€" John J. Alex died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Bellmore, N.Y., his parents were the late John F. Alex and Marguerite Butel Alex.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. After his military service, he worked as a computer programmer for several corporations including IBM in New York, and Campbellâ€™s Soup and Perdue Farms in Maryland. He moved to Parsonsburg in 1983.

He is survived by his Carol Rueger Alex; a sister, Dorothy; a daughter and son, Dawn Baldwin and Scott Alex, both of Hammonton, N.J.; and three grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store