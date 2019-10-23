Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Asbury United Methodist Church Memorial service 2:00 PM Asbury United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - John Jerome "Jack" Byrd, Sr. died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Born in Crisfield on Jan. 6, 1942, he was a son of the late Harlan Wesley Byrd, who was his hero, and Edna Rae Riggin Byrd Bedsworth.

A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1960, he was press room foreman at The Daily Times working over 26 years before his retirement, and later was ER Tech at McCready Memorial Hospital working 15 years before retiring.

He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church where he enjoyed volunteering in many capacities including the Fall Festival which he loved; Life Member of Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad; Past President of the Crisfield Little League; Past Cub Master of Cub Scouts; and was a CPR Instructor.

A "Jack of all Trades", he loved to "tinker" and could fix anything. He enjoyed small engine repair and offered his services to anyone in need. He also enjoyed woodworking and reminiscing on the history of Crisfield. He was known for his many "Dadisms" and believed that "duck tape will fix anything". Even though he had a quiet personality, he was always listening. Most of all he loved his family and looked forward to family dinners.

He is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Susan "Susie" Byrd of Crisfield, who was the love of his life; two sons, H. Wes Byrd and wife Timmie Ann of Jacksonville, Fla. and Jack Byrd, Jr. and wife Pam of Crisfield; five grandchildren, Chrissy Byrd-Decker and John "Trey" Byrd, III and wife Chassidy, all of Crisfield, Ryan Byrd Coates and husband Bradley Coates, WO1 US Army, stationed in Ft. Gordon, Ga., Jordan Byrd and wife Jessica of Fruitland, and Taylor Byrd of Jacksonville, Fla.; eight great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Sebastian, Ashton, Lincoln, Luke, Adeline, Liam, and Orion; his dear friends, Arnold and Linda Torres of Pocomoke, Md.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Byrd; and his infant sister, Joyce Byrd.

A memorial service officiated by Rev. Sumner Jones was Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church. The family received friends one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury U.M. Church, Special Ministries Fund, c/o Lynn Higgs, 3380 Lawsonia Road; or Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, LSCARS, P.O. Box 406; both Crisfield, MD 21817.

To send condolences, please visit





