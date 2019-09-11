TAYLORS ISLAND - John Joseph Cutter passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. He was born in Baltimore on Aug. 6, 1947.
Mr. Cutter graduated from the Maryland State Police Academy on Dec. 19, 1970 and proudly served for 29 years, mostly in Frederick and Carroll Counties, retiring at the rank of Sergeant. On Dec. 26, 1970, he married the love of his life, Anna Maloney and together they began a wonderful journey of nearly five decades. Family and friends far or near, John enjoyed their friendship and love. Moving to Taylors Island in 1988, John was a longtime member of the Taylors Island Volunteer Fire Company. He loved the nature of the island, the residents and of course the fishing.
In addition to Anna, he is survived by numerous family and friends that love him dearly and will miss him so much.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Robert G. Kirkley officiating. Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Taylors Island Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 277, Taylors Island, MD 21669.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 11, 2019