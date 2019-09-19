Guest Book View Sign Service Information Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home 16901 Old Statesville Road Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-892-9669 Funeral service 10:30 AM St. Patrick's Episcopal Church 164 Fairview Rd Mooresville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Kenneth Knowles, of Davidson passed away on Sept. 9, 2019 at Novant Huntersville Hospice surrounded by love ones. John was born in Wilmington, Del., on April 29, 1937, to Francis Knowles and Dorothy Norris Knowles. He grew up in Wilmington, DE, and Penns Grove, NJ.

From there, John went to McDonogh School in Md., Rutgers University for his B.A., Middlebury College for his Master's, and then back to Rutgers for his Ph.D.

John became a Professor of Spanish Literature, Culture, and Language and taught at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del., and Salisbury University in Salisbury, Md. He was awarded Teacher of the Year and retired after 35 years as Professor Emeritas. He was completely dedicated to helping his students, totally loved Don Quijote, and maintained relationships with many former students who appreciated his mentorship. He so believed in the value of cultural experiences that he established a foreign study scholarship upon his retirement for students studying abroad. He never missed an opportunity to speak Spanish at his favorite Mexican restaurant or through his volunteer time as a translator for many different organizations.

John's greatest love was for his family. He was so proud to be a husband, father, and grandfather and took great interest in all of their lives.

His passion for sports encompassed all sports while his own athletic experiences included being a high school quarterback, playing basketball at Rutgers, and even a few times as a bronc rider at Cow Town, NJ, and he spent winters cheering for the Davidson Basketball Team. At the forefront though was golf. One of his greatest moments was walking the grounds at Augusta. Although he never had a perfect round or a hole in one, he always dreamed that he would.

John had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. A fantastic listener, his open heart, his genuine kindness, and special sense of humor gave him a unique charm. His legacy will include the many people he touched with his compassion.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne; his children, Dr. Kaeli Knowles Keating (Kevin), Alexandria, Va. and Kenneth A. Knowles, Mooresville, N.C.; his stepchildren, Meredith Bailey (Courtney), Davidson, N.C.; and Charles Lord (Manuela), Boca Raton, Fla.; his five grandchildren, David, Chris, Karson, Kolby, and Cate; his brother, Dr. Richard Knowles (Claire) of Youngstown, NY. He was predeceased by his brother Francis Knowles, Jr.

Those wishing to remember him may contribute to the Salisbury University Foundation for the John K. Knowles Foreign Study Scholarship (1308 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21802), WDAV Classical Public Radio (Box 8990, Davidson, NC 28035), or the Ada Jenkins Center (212 Gamble Street, Davidson, NC, 28036).

The Funeral service will be held at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Mooresville, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.





