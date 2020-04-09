SALISBURY - John "Jack" Nelson died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Stansell House in Ocean Pines. Born in Ottumwa, Iowa, he was the son of the late Walter and Lillian Nelson.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1955 and retired from the Maryland Classified Employees Association at age 82. He and his wife were the owners of Barb's Gift and Hallmark in Salisbury for 30 years. His memberships included the Masons, Shriners, Elks, Wicomico Yacht Club and the Moose.

He is survived by his daughters, Jenny Hastings and Nancy Stephens; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and a close friend, Betsy Brooks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Nelson, in 2011.

The family will hold a private ceremony now, with a memorial at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



