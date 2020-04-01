Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Oden Brannock. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - John Oden Brannock passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center. He was born in Cambridge on July 25, 1929 and was a son of the late Oden and Mildred Bromwell Brannock.

Mr. Brannock was raised in Madison and attended local schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. Mr. Brannock was employed by Phillips Oil Co. and then Tri Gas & Oil. He served customers in the oil industry since 1949, where he kept his own delivery schedule notebook with customer names, numbers and gallons of fuel needed. Mr. Brannock was fondly known as "Mr. Johnny" by those that knew and loved him. In his later years, he was called "Sweetie" or "Sweet Cheeks" by his caregivers.

Mr. Brannock enjoyed crabbing and fishing on local waters in his spare time.

He had a wonderful relationship with his soulmate, Elizabeth Barrack for almost 40 years and they enjoyed going out to dinner and riding around checking out the neighborhoods of his present life and childhood.

Mr. Brannock attended Spedden U.M. Church, after he moved to the Neck District. He was a member of Neck District Volunteer Fire Company, where he volunteered with events and with the parking of these events. Mr. Brannock is also a member of Rescue Fire Company, Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW, American Legion Post 91 and a lifetime member of the Cambridge Elks.

Johnny survived many battles with his health and kept the faith. During his failing health in the last couple of years, he relied heavily on "Betty" and his neighbors that were readily available.

The family would like to thank all the home health workers, healthcare providers at Chesapeake Woods Center and Mallard Bay Care Center for the excellent care he received in his time of need. A special thanks to his "angels" in the Neck District that gave of their time selflessly and willingly.

He is survived by his partner, Betty Barrack of Cambridge; his sister, Betty Jackson of East New Market and her children Sharon Ireland (Bobby) of Denton, Bobby Jackson of East New Market, Billy Jackson (Michelle) of East New Market and their children. He is also survived by another niece, Sandi Patterson (Bobby) of Bishops Head and her children. Besides his parents, Mr. Brannock was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Willey.

Services will be private at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Spedden United Methodist Church, c/o Connie Johnson, 1730 Town Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.





